Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.8% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $457.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.51. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $576.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

