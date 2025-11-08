Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.66. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 5,529 shares.
Fortum Oyj Trading Up 2.4%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.
Fortum Oyj Company Profile
Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.
