What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CMPS FY2025 Earnings?

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.68). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for COMPASS Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 1.8%

CMPS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $536.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 46.7% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

