S&T Bank PA Sells 1,129 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for approximately 1.6% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 570.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $305.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.80 and its 200 day moving average is $258.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $330.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HII. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

