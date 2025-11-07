Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $92,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $106.93 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 36,641,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,958,146 in the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

