S&T Bank PA Decreases Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

S&T Bank PA decreased its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 148.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ziff Davis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,035,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,438,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at $1,967,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $363.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Ziff Davis’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.640-7.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.89 per share, with a total value of $49,949.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,304.91. This represents a 6.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

