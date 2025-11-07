Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $252.36 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.68 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ADP

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.