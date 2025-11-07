Century Aluminum Company $CENX Shares Acquired by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,049 shares during the period. Century Aluminum makes up approximately 2.0% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 21.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Century Aluminum Company has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $34.51.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Century Aluminum’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $279,868.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,446.03. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $264,949.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,306.60. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENX. Zacks Research raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

