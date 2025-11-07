Aurora Innovation (AUR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2025 – Aurora Innovation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/30/2025 – Aurora Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $7.40 to $5.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Aurora Innovation had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Aurora Innovation had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2025 – Aurora Innovation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Aurora Innovation had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Aurora Innovation had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In related news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 398,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

