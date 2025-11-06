iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Acquired by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $533,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

IWR stock opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

