Singular Research Has Weak Forecast for SAMG FY2025 Earnings

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Singular Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Singular Research analyst C. Sakai now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Singular Research also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAMG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.77. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $19.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

