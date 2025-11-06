What is William Blair’s Estimate for SLDB FY2025 Earnings?

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.18). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLDB. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 80.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 15,188.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

