1,397 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF $SIZE Bought by OneAscent Family Office LLC

OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $126.82 and a 52-week high of $163.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

