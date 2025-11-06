ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $64.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 26.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 11.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

