TELUS (TU) to Release Earnings on Friday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $3.7699 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

TELUS Stock Down 0.4%

TU stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

