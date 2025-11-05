Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Canada lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ERO stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 124,179 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 748,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 292,896 shares during the period. Wincap Financial LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 96,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the first quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ero Copper by 234.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 655,232 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

