FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Issued By Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2027 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

ELD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.75.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

ELD opened at C$35.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.64. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$18.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine Tamiko Ohta sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.56, for a total value of C$177,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,408 shares in the company, valued at C$208,644.48. This represents a 45.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Lynette Gould sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.94, for a total value of C$116,360.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,075.33. The trade was a 55.83% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $679,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

