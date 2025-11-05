Q2 EPS Estimate for Casella Waste Systems Raised by Analyst

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $485.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CWST has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after buying an additional 795,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after buying an additional 452,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,711,000 after buying an additional 432,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,412,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,691,000 after buying an additional 428,909 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

