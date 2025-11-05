Sysco (SYY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sysco (NYSE: SYY) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2025 – Sysco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Sysco was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2025 – Sysco was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/22/2025 – Sysco is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Sysco was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/15/2025 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2025 – Sysco was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Sysco was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/6/2025 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Sysco had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/13/2025 – Sysco was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

