Homestead Advisers Corp Has $107.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 864,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.5% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $107,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after buying an additional 1,774,772 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,513 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.