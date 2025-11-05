Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE):

10/29/2025 – Eos Energy Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/25/2025 – Eos Energy Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2025 – Eos Energy Enterprises was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $10.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – Eos Energy Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/19/2025 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,972.60. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 40,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $287,962.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 164,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,101.90. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

See Also

