Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.75 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. Hippo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of HIPO traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 403,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,602. Hippo has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $947.64 million, a P/E ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $92,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 470,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,638.56. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guy Zeltser sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $194,033.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,790.28. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,177 shares of company stock valued at $364,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hippo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hippo by 8.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hippo by 6.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hippo in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hippo by 418.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Hippo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hippo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hippo from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hippo and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hippo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

