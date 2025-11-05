Pamela Johnson Sells 1,129 Shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) CFO Pamela Johnson sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $11,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,920. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OppFi Trading Up 2.6%
NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 633,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,335. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. OppFi had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 58.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. OppFi has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter worth about $228,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in OppFi by 28.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of OppFi by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
