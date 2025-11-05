Pamela Johnson Sells 1,129 Shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) CFO Pamela Johnson sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $11,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,920. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OppFi Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 633,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,335. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. OppFi had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 58.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. OppFi has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPFI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OppFi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OppFi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter worth about $228,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in OppFi by 28.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of OppFi by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

