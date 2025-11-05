Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,090. The firm has a market cap of $528.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.48. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPX. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,424,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 449,868 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Earnings History for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

