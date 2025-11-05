Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Announces Earnings Results

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Chime Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Chime Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHYM traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 7,957,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,230. Chime Financial has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHYM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chime Financial from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chime Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000.

About Chime Financial

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

