Promising Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 5th

MMTec, Strive, and MSP Recovery are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small or distressed companies that trade at low prices—commonly under $5 per share in the U.S.—and are often quoted on over-the-counter markets or small exchanges. For investors they are highly speculative: they tend to have low liquidity, wide bid‑ask spreads, limited public information, large price volatility, and a greater risk of manipulation or fraud. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

MMTec (MTC)

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

