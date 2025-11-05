Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 2,967,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,386. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 95,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 856,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 157,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 821,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 115,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 746,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 133,255 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

