BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR) Issues Earnings Results

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.62 million. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE BHR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. 545,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,924. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $174.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 41,472 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

