ATS (NYSE:ATS) Upgraded at Scotiabank

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ATS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE ATS traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. 139,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,345. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. ATS has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.16 million. ATS had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. ATS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that ATS will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ATS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in ATS by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

