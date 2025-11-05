CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG) Posts Earnings Results

CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

CIMG Price Performance

Shares of CIMG stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 1,972,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,176,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.98. CIMG has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CIMG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CIMG stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CIMG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

CIMG Company Profile

CIMG Inc is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc, formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

Further Reading

