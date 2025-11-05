Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 2.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $270.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $259.65 and last traded at $256.33. Approximately 67,053,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 49,728,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.05.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $415.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

