ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on ARM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of ARM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.19. 6,770,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,469. ARM has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.71, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 24.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 28.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

