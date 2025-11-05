AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Up 1.4% After Strong Earnings

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $623.78 and last traded at $617.05. 5,571,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 7,166,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $608.68.

The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AppLovin from $491.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,014,072. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in AppLovin by 760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $208.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

