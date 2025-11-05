Insider Selling: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Director Sells 370 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) Director David Epstein sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,390. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.26. 8,868,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,480,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 3,761.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

