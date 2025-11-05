Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 4.2% After Earnings Beat

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $144.77 and last traded at $142.48. 30,115,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 40,313,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.80.

The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. The trade was a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,312,392 shares of company stock worth $393,476,209 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,564,000 after buying an additional 1,371,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,948,000 after buying an additional 1,341,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,840,000 after purchasing an additional 507,926 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $973,122,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

