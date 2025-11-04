Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in RTX by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,506 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,194,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $237.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.09. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

