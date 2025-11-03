Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $33.2150. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $33.2150, with a volume of 4 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JPSWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Japan Steel Works

Japan Steel Works Stock Up 8.4%

The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $467.54 million for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.