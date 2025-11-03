Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 34,504 Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 326.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 4.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 26.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 177,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $409,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:CXM opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.39 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 37,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $286,812.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 695,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,450.75. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $71,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 593,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,376.50. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 474,495 shares of company stock worth $3,626,539. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

