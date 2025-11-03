73,751 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Bought by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,906,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,248,000 after purchasing an additional 102,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Chart Industries stock opened at $199.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.04.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

