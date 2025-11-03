214,115 Shares in Genpact Limited $G Bought by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,000. Genpact makes up about 2.7% of Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Access Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Genpact as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 6.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 124.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 228,391 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.9% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,384,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,866.56. This represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

