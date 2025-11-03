Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes $10.97 Million Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 194,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TXNM Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TXNM Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

TXNM stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.11). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.32%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

