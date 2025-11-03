iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Holdings Trimmed by Astra Wealth Partners LLC

Astra Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IJH opened at $64.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

