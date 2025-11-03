Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.6%

OKE stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 75.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

