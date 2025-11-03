NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Update

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NextCure to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price target on NextCure and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NextCure Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NXTC opened at $12.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $33.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.48. NextCure has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($11.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.62) by ($6.67). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextCure stock. Pfizer Inc lifted its holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,213 shares during the quarter. NextCure makes up about 0.2% of Pfizer Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pfizer Inc owned 6.74% of NextCure worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

