Critical Comparison: BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) versus Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) and BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ituran Location and Control and BlackRidge Technology International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control 0 0 2 0 3.00 BlackRidge Technology International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ituran Location and Control presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.84%. Given Ituran Location and Control’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ituran Location and Control is more favorable than BlackRidge Technology International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control 16.35% 28.24% 16.47% BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and BlackRidge Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.8% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of BlackRidge Technology International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and BlackRidge Technology International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control $339.61 million 2.26 $53.65 million $2.79 13.80 BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRidge Technology International.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats BlackRidge Technology International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also delivers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connected Car, a service platform that includes a back-office application, a telematics device installed in the vehicle, mobile apps for IOS and Android users, and interface using the car infotainment screen, as well as usage based insurance and auto financing services. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The Telematics Products segment offers Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

About BlackRidge Technology International

(Get Free Report)

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of cyber defense solutions. The company focuses on the cyber security solution for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services, healthcare, industrial controls, and critical infrastructure systems. It offers BlackRidge Transport Access Control software, which authenticates user or device identity and applies security policies across networks and cloud services before application sessions are established. The company was founded by Robert Graham and John Hayes on March 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.