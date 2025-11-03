Financial Comparison: Reliance (NYSE:RS) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reliance and Lynas Rare Earths”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance $13.92 billion 1.06 $875.20 million $13.68 20.64 Lynas Rare Earths $356.61 million 27.90 $5.17 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Reliance has higher revenue and earnings than Lynas Rare Earths.

79.3% of Reliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Reliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reliance and Lynas Rare Earths, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance 0 5 3 0 2.38 Lynas Rare Earths 0 1 0 0 2.00

Reliance currently has a consensus target price of $322.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Reliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Reliance is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Risk & Volatility

Reliance has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance and Lynas Rare Earths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance 5.23% 10.37% 7.24% Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Reliance beats Lynas Rare Earths on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was formerly known as Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and changed its name to Reliance, Inc. in February 2024. Reliance, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants, as well as offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

