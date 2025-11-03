Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:EVHY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:EVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Eaton Vance High Yield ETF Stock Performance
EVHY stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. Eaton Vance High Yield ETF has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $53.71.
About Eaton Vance High Yield ETF
