Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:EVHY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:EVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF Stock Performance

EVHY stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. Eaton Vance High Yield ETF has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $53.71.

About Eaton Vance High Yield ETF

The Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (EVHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US corporate high yield debt securities with varying maturities. The fund aims for high levels of income and capital growth EVHY was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

