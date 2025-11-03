Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in October

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 148,700 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHGCY opened at $22.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 32.74%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

