C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $288.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $73.48.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

