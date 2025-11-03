Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Update

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.0 days.

Bénéteau Price Performance

Bénéteau stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

