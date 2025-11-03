Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Update

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.0 days.
Bénéteau Price Performance
Bénéteau stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.
